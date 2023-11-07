David Montgomery, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson are back at practice

The Lions are healthy coming out of their off week.

Running back David Montgomery, center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson practiced Tuesday after also participating in a light practice Monday morning. In fact, all 53 players on the active roster took part in the bonus practice.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that he expects all three to return Sunday.

“They’ve been trending the right way now for a while, so certainly hopeful,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website.

Montgomery has missed the past two games with a rib injury. He had back-to-back 100-yard, one-touchdown performances the two games before getting injured against the Buccaneers.

He’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the season with six touchdowns.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout game in Montgomery’s absence, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Raiders.

Jackson sat out the past three games with a high ankle sprain, and Ragnow missed the Week 8 game against the Raiders with a calf injury.

Veteran Graham Glasgow will move back to right guard with Jackson and Ragnow healthy.