David Montgomery questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published November 24, 2024 03:08 PM

The Lions are dealing with multiple injuries to key offensive players during the second half of Sunday’s matchup with the Colts.

David Montgomery had to come out of the game after taking a short pass 14 yards in the third quarter. The Fox broadcast showed Montgomery walking up to the locker room without his shoulder pads on.

Montgomery is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is questionable to return with knee and ankle injuries.

Receiver Kalif Raymond is questionable to return with a foot injury after taking a hard hit on a punt return.

The Lions have a 21-6 lead late in the third quarter after Jahmyr Gibbs ran in his second touchdown of the day, scoring from 5 yards out.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. ET: While Decker has returned to the game at left tackle, Raymond has been downgraded to out with his foot injury.