David Montgomery remains out of Lions practice

Lions running back David Montgomery is not ready to get back on the field.

Montgomery missed last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with injured ribs and head coach Dan Campbell said at a Thursday press conference that Montgomery will remain on the sideline at practice. He offered no predictions about Montgomery’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

“Best I can tell you on David, he just continues to improve,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

First-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs was the lead back in Montgomery’s absence. He picked up 126 yards from scrimmage and scored his first NFL touchdown on a 21-yard run, but the score and the bulk of the yards came when the game was already out of reach.