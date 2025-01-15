David Montgomery “so happy” to be back and contributing in the postseason

Lions running back David Montgomery hasn’t played since Dec. 15 when he injured his knee in a loss to the Bills. The Lions initially thought the injury to his MCL might be season ending.

Montgomery, though, had a full practice Tuesday and will return Saturday against the Commanders after a three-game absence.

“It’s refreshing,” Montgomery said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back.”

Montgomery said he is confident in his knee after doctors assured him he can’t hurt it further.

“I wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t ready,” Montgomery said.

He received three medical opinions before choosing rehab over surgery.

“I think the speculation that I was getting surgery or that was kind of the end-all, be-all. Nobody really ever knew,” Montgomery said. “So when it got put out, I didn’t know that I was getting surgery. So the media told me, so it was news to me, but I’m always pretty confident in who I am and how I prepare.”

Montgomery ran for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and in three postseason games in 2023, he ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns. So, the Lions are excited to have him back.