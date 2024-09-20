David Njoku out again for Browns, Myles Garrett good to go

The Browns will play without tight end David Njoku again this week.

Njoku has been ruled out as a result of the knee injury that he suffered in the team’s season-opening loss to the Cowboys. Njoku did not practice during the week, so it’s not a surprise that he’s going to miss his second straight game.

The Browns did get defensive back Myles Garrett back on the field after two missed practices with a foot injury. He has no injury designation, so the Giants will have to account for him this Sunday.

Tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are both listed as questionable with the knee injuries that kept them out the first two weeks of the season. Running back Pierre Strong will miss the game with a hamstring injury.