 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Njoku out again for Browns, Myles Garrett good to go

  
Published September 20, 2024 01:34 PM

The Browns will play without tight end David Njoku again this week.

Njoku has been ruled out as a result of the knee injury that he suffered in the team’s season-opening loss to the Cowboys. Njoku did not practice during the week, so it’s not a surprise that he’s going to miss his second straight game.

The Browns did get defensive back Myles Garrett back on the field after two missed practices with a foot injury. He has no injury designation, so the Giants will have to account for him this Sunday.

Tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are both listed as questionable with the knee injuries that kept them out the first two weeks of the season. Running back Pierre Strong will miss the game with a hamstring injury.