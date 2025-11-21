 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Davis Mills: C.J. Stroud is the Texans’ starter, there’s no competition

  
Published November 21, 2025 01:48 PM

Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills has played well enough in the absence of C.J. Stroud for Houston to go 3-0 and get back into playoff contention. But Mills says there’s no thought that he could continue starting once Stroud is cleared to return from his concussion.

Mills said his expectation is that Stroud is set to get the starting job back, and Mills will go back to helping the team in whatever role he can behind Stroud.

“In my current situation I don’t think there’s a competition,” Mills said. “CJ’s the starter for this team. I’m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward every day, make everyone else around me better, and try to play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there.”

The Texans have to be pleased with Mills’ performance in keeping the season alive without Stroud — and have to be pleased that he understands his place in the franchise.