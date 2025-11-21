Davis Mills: C.J. Stroud is the Texans’ starter, there’s no competition

Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills has played well enough in the absence of C.J. Stroud for Houston to go 3-0 and get back into playoff contention. But Mills says there’s no thought that he could continue starting once Stroud is cleared to return from his concussion.

Mills said his expectation is that Stroud is set to get the starting job back, and Mills will go back to helping the team in whatever role he can behind Stroud.

“In my current situation I don’t think there’s a competition,” Mills said. “CJ’s the starter for this team. I’m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward every day, make everyone else around me better, and try to play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there.”

The Texans have to be pleased with Mills’ performance in keeping the season alive without Stroud — and have to be pleased that he understands his place in the franchise.