Davon Godchaux looking for “some respect” with new contract

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is at camp with the Patriots, but he’s not thrilled about his contract.

Godchaux is in the final year of his contract and is set to make a non-guaranteed base salary of $7.15 million. Godchaux has been a starter throughout his three years in New England and he’s been a key piece of their run defense, which he noted as a reason why he thinks he’s earned a better deal than the one he’s currently set to play on in 2024.

“It’s frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money. I consider myself one of the dominant run players in the league,” Godchaux said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I just want some respect. . . . The run-player market has gone up too, not just the pass-rush market. I have no doubt the Patriots and [Godchaux’s agent Drew Rosenhaus] will get a deal done. If not, it’s a business. I’m not going to be sad and angry. Still love them but I just have to do what’s best for me.”

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said this week that he hopes the team can reach agreement with Godchaux and edge rusher Matthew Judon on new contracts, but it remains to be seen if anything will come together before Week One.