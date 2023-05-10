 Skip navigation
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dax Hill looking forward to building on “old times” with DJ Turner

  
Published May 10, 2023 03:01 AM

The Bengals are set to have a new look in their secondary this season, but two members of the defensive backfield have a head start on developing their working relationship.

Safety Dax Hill joined the Bengals as a 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan and his former college teammate DJ Turner came aboard in the second round this year. Turner will be vying for work at cornerback while Hill is set to step into a bigger role with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell moving on to other teams.

It’s unclear how much they’ll be on the field together, but Hill believes their past will help make their future more productive.

“We were on the phone about it,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “It was kind of funny, it was like old times. We always look at each other and already know how we are going to play just based on how we are aligned, so we already have that chemistry built so I’m just looking forward to keep building on that.”

The Bengals also drafted Jordan Battle in the third round and the transition that the rookies make to the NFL will impact the Bengals’ bid for a third straight AFC North title.