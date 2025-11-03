 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles on Sunday

  
Published November 3, 2025 03:34 PM

The Bears have lost defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo for the rest of the season.

Odeyingbo left the locker room on crutches after Sunday’s win over the Bengals and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles.

The Bears signed Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract as a free agent in March. He has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on the season.

Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, and Daniel Hardy are the other defensive ends on the active roster in Chicago. There was already some thought the Bears could try to bolster their pass rush and the injury news may make them more motivated in the remaining hours before the trade deadline.