 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Days after being pulled over for driving 107 mph, Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle was suspended from team

  
Published March 27, 2025 10:04 AM

The Georgia program has had plenty of players who have found themselves on the wrong side of the traffic laws.

The latest culprit is the aptly-named Nitro Tuggle. Via Mark Schalbach of ESPN.com, Tuggle was allegedly driving 107 miles per hour when he was stopped by police on March 19.

He was allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit by 42 mph. He also allegedly stopped his car in the right lane of the highway, not on the shoulder, when he was pulled over. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding.

Tuggle was suspended indefinitely by coach Kirby Smart on March 20. Also suspended that day was offensive lineman Marcus Easley, who was arrested on March 17 after crashing his car into a power distribution box in an apartment complex.

“You know, both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes,” Smart told reporters earlier this week, via Schlabach. “As far as the process we followed, it’s not been several months. You know, it’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride and learn how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service.”

Whatever he’s been doing ultimately isn’t working well enough. It will likely require more stringent measures to get the message across to the players.