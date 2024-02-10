DB coach Steve Clinkscale to join Jim Harbaugh in move from Michigan to Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is bringing another Michigan assistant coach with him to the Chargers.

Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports that defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will make the move to Los Angeles. He is set to have the same title with the Chargers.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, defensive line coach Mike Elston, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert have also made the jump with Harbaugh.

Clinkscale, who also had the co-defensive coordinator title, spent three years with the Wolverines. He also coached at Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Illinois earlier in his career.

Michigan is expected to hire former Ravens and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. They’ll have plenty of other work to do to fill out the coaching staff.