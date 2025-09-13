 Skip navigation
DB Elijah Molden, LB Denzel Perryman out for Chargers Monday

  
September 13, 2025

The Chargers ruled out a pair of defensive players who started in their season-opening win against the Chiefs.

Defensive back Elijah Molden injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday and missed practice the last two days. He has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Raiders along with linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman injured his ankle in the win over Kansas City and did not practice at all this week. Troy Dye took over his spot on defense last week.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (toe) did not practice on Thursday, but was able to work on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He’s listed as limited for Monday.