DB Tre Flowers, RB Royce Freeman among 11 Bears cuts

  
The Bears made seven roster moves on Sunday and they continued whittling down their roster on Monday.

They announced 11 cuts, including the releases of defensive back Tre Flowers, running back Royce Freeman, and offensive lineman Joshua Miles. Flowers signed with the team in July after appearing in 95 games over his first seven NFL seasons. Freeman signed with the team last week and Miles spent the entire offseason with Chicago.

Defensive back Millard Bradford, defensive lineman Xavier Carlton, defensive back Alex Cook, linebacker Power Echols, defensive back Kaleb Hayes, quarterback Austin Reed, running back Ian Wheeler, and tight end Joel Wilson were all placed on waivers.

In addition to the cuts, the Bears put defensive back Zah Frazier on the reserve/non-football injury list.