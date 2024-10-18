DE Maxx Crosby has no injury designation, but OG Dylan Parham ruled out

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, and he has no injury designation for Sunday.

Crosby spent the first two practice days rehabbing an ankle injury.

The Raiders ruled out starting right guard Dylan Parham (foot) and two others. Jordan Meredith replaced Parham against the Steelers in Week 6 and is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg (quad) and Kana’i Mauga (knee) also won’t play this week.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is doubtful.

Running back Zamir White, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, is questionable but was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Defensive tackles John Jenkins (illness) and Adam Butler (knee/illness) also are questionable.