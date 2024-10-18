 Skip navigation
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

DE Maxx Crosby has no injury designation, but OG Dylan Parham ruled out

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:46 PM

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, and he has no injury designation for Sunday.

Crosby spent the first two practice days rehabbing an ankle injury.

The Raiders ruled out starting right guard Dylan Parham (foot) and two others. Jordan Meredith replaced Parham against the Steelers in Week 6 and is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg (quad) and Kana’i Mauga (knee) also won’t play this week.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is doubtful.

Running back Zamir White, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, is questionable but was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Defensive tackles John Jenkins (illness) and Adam Butler (knee/illness) also are questionable.