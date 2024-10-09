 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dean Pees returns to Ravens as an advisor

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:52 PM

First-year Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has brought one of his predecessors back to the team.

Orr told Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com that Dean Pees is returning to Baltimore as a senior advisor. Pees was the defensive coordinator in Baltimore from 2012 to 2017 and Orr played linebacker for the team for three seasons during that run.

“He’s a guy who knows me as a person, knows the system, knows the culture here,” Orr said. “He’s a Raven.”

Pees announced his retirement after the 2018 season, but was quickly coaxed back to work under Mike Vrabel with the Titans. He retired again in January 2020, but came out of that one to become the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2021. He retired again in January 2023, but this one did not stick either.