Dean Pees returns to Ravens as an advisor

First-year Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has brought one of his predecessors back to the team.

Orr told Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com that Dean Pees is returning to Baltimore as a senior advisor. Pees was the defensive coordinator in Baltimore from 2012 to 2017 and Orr played linebacker for the team for three seasons during that run.

“He’s a guy who knows me as a person, knows the system, knows the culture here,” Orr said. “He’s a Raven.”

Pees announced his retirement after the 2018 season, but was quickly coaxed back to work under Mike Vrabel with the Titans. He retired again in January 2020, but came out of that one to become the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2021. He retired again in January 2023, but this one did not stick either.