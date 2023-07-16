DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year in incentives with Titans

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year on his two-year contract if he meets certain incentives.

To get the full $3 million, Hopkins needs 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those are all totals Hopkins has reached in his career, although he hasn’t reached the catches and yardage totals since 2020, and hasn’t reached the touchdown total since 2018.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hopkins’ contract calls for him to receive $250,000 for 65 catches, $500,000 for 75 catches, $750,000 for 85 catches and $1 million for 95 catches. The contract calls for $250,000 for 750 yards, $500,000 for 850 yards, $750,000 for 950 yards and $1 million for 1,050 yards. And the contract pays Hopkins $250,000 for four touchdowns, $500,000 for six touchdowns, $750,000 for eight touchdowns and $1 million for 10 touchdowns.

Hopkins has said he’ll retire if he reaches the point where he’s no longer able to be a 1,000-yard receiver. If he plays the way he played at his best, he’ll make big money for the next two years.