DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year in incentives with Titans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Adams hired as assistant at East Carolina less than a year after resigning at Texas Tech
Shane Bieber
Guardians’ Bieber, sidelined by inflamed elbow, awaits consultation with orthopedist
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palountv_230716.jpg
Palou battles through front-wing issues in Toronto
nbc_indy_lundgaardintv_230716.jpg
Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto from pole
nbc_indy_torontofinallap_230716.jpg
Lundgaard wins in Toronto for 1st IndyCar victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Adams hired as assistant at East Carolina less than a year after resigning at Texas Tech
Shane Bieber
Guardians’ Bieber, sidelined by inflamed elbow, awaits consultation with orthopedist
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palountv_230716.jpg
Palou battles through front-wing issues in Toronto
nbc_indy_lundgaardintv_230716.jpg
Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto from pole
nbc_indy_torontofinallap_230716.jpg
Lundgaard wins in Toronto for 1st IndyCar victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year in incentives with Titans

  
Published July 16, 2023 03:50 PM

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year on his two-year contract if he meets certain incentives.

To get the full $3 million, Hopkins needs 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those are all totals Hopkins has reached in his career, although he hasn’t reached the catches and yardage totals since 2020, and hasn’t reached the touchdown total since 2018.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hopkins’ contract calls for him to receive $250,000 for 65 catches, $500,000 for 75 catches, $750,000 for 85 catches and $1 million for 95 catches. The contract calls for $250,000 for 750 yards, $500,000 for 850 yards, $750,000 for 950 yards and $1 million for 1,050 yards. And the contract pays Hopkins $250,000 for four touchdowns, $500,000 for six touchdowns, $750,000 for eight touchdowns and $1 million for 10 touchdowns.

Hopkins has said he’ll retire if he reaches the point where he’s no longer able to be a 1,000-yard receiver. If he plays the way he played at his best, he’ll make big money for the next two years.