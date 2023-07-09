 Skip navigation
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Dr. Diandra: History predicts at least two new winners before the playoffs start

nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_calmejanecrash_230709.jpg
Calmejane brought down by fan’s jerseys in Stage 9
nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeAndre Hopkins holds out hope another team will enter the mix, increasing his value

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 9, 2023 10:19 AM

Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.

Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”

It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.

Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.

Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.