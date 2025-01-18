DeAndre Hopkins hoping to play past the divisional round for the first time

Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is in his 12th NFL season, but he has never played in a Super Bowl, or even a conference championship game. That can change today.

If Hopkins and the Chiefs beat his first team, the Texans, today, they’ll punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. And Hopkins will have moved past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time.

Hopkins said it’s been a different vibe since he was traded to Kansas City this season, going to a place where winning the Super Bowl is the expectation.

“They’re coming off a championship -- two championships -- so it feels a lot different than anywhere I’ve been,’' Hopkins said, via ESPN. “Everything everybody does here, not just in this facility but outside the facility, is detailed, and that’s how you win championships. It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level. It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you’re playing for something.’'

Hopkins said being in big games is what he wants most with the time he has left in his career.

“I haven’t played meaningful football in a couple years since we probably started [7-0] in Arizona [in 2021], so it takes a game to a different level,’' Hopkins said. “I’ve done a lot, all the accolades that I can accomplish as far as personal, so I think just playing meaningful football in January is what’s left on the list.’'

A Super Bowl ring would be a big piece for Hopkins to add to a Hall of Fame resume. He can get a step closer today.