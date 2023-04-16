DeAndre Hopkins indicates willingness to play for Chiefs or Bills, not Jets or Patriots

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a Cardinal, despite a lingering belief he’ll eventually be traded. It’s unclear when it will happen and where he will go.

He recently provided some unspoken clues as to four possible destinations.

Here’s the video from his visit to the All Things Covered podcast. Instructed to share his opinion on joining a given team based solely on body language, Hopkins was asked about four teams.

Patriots: No.

Bills: Yes.

Jets: No.

Chiefs: Yes.

Those were the only four teams mentioned in the clip. There are other teams that could be interested in Hopkins, and other teams that could be interested in him.

At this point, there’s a chance nothing happens until after the draft. It could take even longer, if Hopkins is looking for a contract that no one is willing to give to him.

He’s due to make $19.45 million in 2023, and $14.915 million in 2024. He has a cap number of $30.75 million with the Cardinals in 2023. Trading him before June 1 creates a cap charge of $22.6 million. Trading him after June 1 splits the cap hit equally between 2023 and 2024.