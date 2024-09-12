DeAndre Hopkins is off Titans’ injury report, expected to have increased role

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is off the team’s injury report this week after being limited by his knee injury all of last week.

Coach Brian Callahan expects Hopkins to have a bigger role this week after he played only 17 snaps and made one catch for 8 yards.

“Likely to be closer to full,” Callahan said this week. “Still be mindful of what we’re asking as he gets in shape and starts to feel better and better. But, yeah, I see his role increasing.”

A week ago, Hopkins said he tore his medial collateral ligament in a July 31 practice, causing him to miss all of training camp. On Thursday, Hopkins clarified that his knee injury is a sprain.

“A sprain is a sprain and a tear is a tear. If it was a tear, I wouldn’t be here right now. It was a sprain,” Hopkins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

Hopkins led the Titans with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but they added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to the receivers room this offseason.