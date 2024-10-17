DeAndre Hopkins on trade rumors: I love where I am; God put me where I need to be

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded by the Texans to the Cardinals in the 2020 offseason. With the Titans sitting 1-4 and several teams still in search of receiver help, he could draw some trade interest again 4 1/2 years later.

Hopkins isn’t on social media, so he hasn’t heard his name mentioned in trade rumors.

“My name has been out there?” Hopkins said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “What are they saying?”

Hopkins signed with the Titans before the 2023 season and produced his seventh career 1,000-yard season last season. But he has only 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown this season with the Titans ranked 31st in passing offense and Will Levis with the lowest passer rating (70.7) among the 31 quarterbacks who qualify.

So, no one would blame Hopkins if he wanted out of Tennessee.

“I love my life. I love where I am,” Hopkins said. “God put me where I need to be, and he always will. I play football.”

The three-time All-Pro has watched with interest as the Raiders sent receiver Davante Adams to the Jets and the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Bills this week.

“Two guys who are on a team that gives them the best chance to win a championship,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins, who played six postseason games with the Texans but has never advanced beyond the divisional round, has no chance to win a title with the Titans this season. The Titans are in an obvious rebuild and in need of a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft.

Hopkins is 32 and in his 12th season, so time is ticking down on his chances of winning a championship.

“I’ve been playing for a long time,” Hopkins said. “My mind is very much set on [playing] Buffalo this week.”