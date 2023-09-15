DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice all week with an ankle injury. But there’s still a chance he’ll play on Sunday against the Chargers.

Hopkins has been listed as questionable for the contest.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, the veteran receiver told reporters on Friday that he’s feeling good, adding, “It’s a process to get my body prepared for whatever is next.”

“Just trying to get my body ready to go, if I am up on Sunday,” Hopkins said. “And that’s really kind of a day-to-day process. … We’ll see [what happens]. I’ll be prepared if my number is up, I hope.”

Hopkins caught seven of his 13 targets for 65 yards in his Titans debut last week against New Orleans. He suffered the ankle injury on Tennessee’s final offensive snap.

The Titans added offensive lineman Peter Skoronski to the injury report on Friday as he didn’t practice with an illness. He’s also listed as questionable.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) has been ruled out after he missed all three practices. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) was limited all week but has been ruled out.

Running back Tyjae Spears (groin), defensive lineman Teair Tart (groin/knee), cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring), and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee) all have no game status and are expected to play.