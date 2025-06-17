 Skip navigation
Decision on site of Texans’ new training facility could come soon

  
Published June 16, 2025 09:10 PM

The Texans could decide on the location of their new team headquarters soon as talks have sped up in recent weeks, team president Mike Tomon told Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

“We’ve had a number of suitors proactively reach out to us on different options that were really focused on us moving our headquarters and training facility to their respective spaces,” Tomon told Alexander. “They’ve gotten mature enough that it has become apparent to us that we need to get prepared to take advantage of something this significant.”

The Texans’ current practice facility and team headquarters is located at NRG Stadium.

Tomon, who formerly worked for one of Jerry Jones’ companies, stated the Texans want to build a “world-class” training facility with an entertainment district. The Cowboys began that trend in 2016 when they debuted a 91-acre development that includes The Star team headquarters and the Ford Center’s 12,000-seat indoor stadium.

The Cowboys’ facility is located 35 miles from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the Texans likewise could move away from their stadium and out of the city.

The Texans are one of four NFL teams whose headquarters is inside its stadium.

Harris County, home to the city of Houston, is in the running but “many” other counties and entities in the area have expressed interest.

“I don’t have an exact timeline,” Tomon told Alexander. “Is that 30 days? Is it six months? But what I would share is the conversations we’re having and the opportunities in front of us are at a level where we know we need to get prepared.

“It’s gotten to that level where it’s like, ‘We now need to make sure we’re prepared to start this journey.’”