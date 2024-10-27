Deebo Samuel, George Kittle are expected to play Sunday

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was moving in the right direction as the week unfolded, but neither he nor the team was willing to guarantee he’d be in the lineup against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Nothing will become official until later on Sunday, but multiple reports indicate that Samuel will be back in the lineup this weekend. Samuel is expected to play despite being listed as questionable with the illness that led to him being hospitalized for two nights earlier this week.

Samuel left last Sunday’s game because of the illness and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Tight end George Kittle was also listed as questionable. He’s dealing with a foot injury, but is also expected to play against the Cowboys.

