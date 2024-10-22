Deebo Samuel has been discharged from hospital

Tuesday brought a positive update about 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s health.

According to multiple reports, Samuel has been discharged from the hospital. Samuel left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with an illness and went to the hospital later that night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel had fluid in his lungs and described his condition as pneumonia.

Shanahan said that the team will see how Samuel recovers over the coming days. They also lost Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday and they played the entire game without Jauan Jennings, so any good health news for the receiving corps is welcomed with open arms for the Niners.

Wednesday’s practice will provide the next update about where things stand with Samuel, Jennings and any other injured Niners heading into this week’s game against the Cowboys.