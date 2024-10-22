 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel has been discharged from hospital

  
Published October 22, 2024 05:09 PM

Tuesday brought a positive update about 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s health.

According to multiple reports, Samuel has been discharged from the hospital. Samuel left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with an illness and went to the hospital later that night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel had fluid in his lungs and described his condition as pneumonia.

Shanahan said that the team will see how Samuel recovers over the coming days. They also lost Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday and they played the entire game without Jauan Jennings, so any good health news for the receiving corps is welcomed with open arms for the Niners.

Wednesday’s practice will provide the next update about where things stand with Samuel, Jennings and any other injured Niners heading into this week’s game against the Cowboys.