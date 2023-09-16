Deebo Samuel is a “firm believer” in grass over turf

The so-called grass vs. turf debate isn’t really a debate. At least not among those who have to go to work on one surface or the other.

Players prefer grass. And if any player prefers turf, he’s doing a good job of keeping it strictly to himself.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel made his position clear this week, in an appearance with Sports Seriously.

“I am a firm believer of grass. In the position I play, I would prefer playing on grass any day,” Samuel said, via Elizabeth Flores of USA Today.

Of course he is. Nearly every player is. But reporters should keep asking players for their preference. This weekend, after every game, make it a point to ask every available player whether he’s grass or turf.

It’s far from Coke or Pepsi. It’s more like Coke or Poison. Players want to play on grass. Owners are too cheap (sorry, the truth sometimes hurts) to provide high-quality grass fields. And the league office, whose bread is buttered by the owners, will continue to run interference for the oligarchs who are content to say with a harrumph, “Let them eat turf.”