Deebo Samuel limited with wrist injury; Ricky Pearsall a full participant

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited Wednesday with a wrist injury.

Samuel was shaking his arm during the game but played through the injury and didn’t seek treatment during the game.

“We didn’t know during the game. Found out the next day,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was a full participant, returning to practice this week for the first time since he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery Aug. 31. He remains on the non-football injury list, but the 49ers could activate him as soon as this week.

“Everyone was excited for him to be out [there],” Shanahan said. “We just had walk-through today, but Monday was our first day back with him, and we let him break the team down. He was excited. We didn’t do much. We just had one two-minute drill. He was out of breath from it, so we were messing with him, trying to get him to talk right away. It was more just because he was so excited to be out there, but it was a good first day and pumped to see him out there this afternoon.”

Kickers Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) and Jake Moody (right ankle) were among the players who didn’t practice Wednesday. The 49ers signed kicker Anders Carlson to the practice squad as insurance. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) also sat out the session.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), cornerback Darrell Luter (pelvis), running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) and safety Malik Mustapha (ankle) were limited.