Deebo Samuel the only 49ers player to miss practice with an injury

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was a non-participant at practice, just as coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be earlier Wednesday.

Samuel injured his left shoulder, the same shoulder that cost him two games earlier this season, in the divisional round victory over the Packers.

“He’s feeling better,” Shanahan said of Samuel, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Just his shoulder hurts. That’s all. Just hurts.”

Samuel had 97 touches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams had a rest day.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), safety George Odum (biceps) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand) were full participants.