Deebo Samuel thinks Brandon Aiyuk will play for 49ers, “no idea” about Trent Williams

  
Published August 17, 2024 05:29 AM

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is confident that Brandon Aiyuk will remain a member of the team this season despite the ongoing contract and trade talks that have him sitting out practice in training camp. But Samuel says he doesn’t know when or if left tackle Trent Williams will end his own holdout.

Asked by Kay Adams whether the 49ers could win a Super Bowl without Aiyuk, his fellow wide receiver who could be traded if he doesn’t agree to a new deal to remain in San Francisco, Samuel said he doesn’t think he’ll have to find out because he believes Aiyuk will remain with the 49ers.

“Can we win a Super Bowl with BA? I think BA is going to be a part of this team, so we don’t have to worry about that,” Samuel said.

But when asked if he’s worried about Williams, Samuel said that despite their close friendship, Samuel does not know how close Williams and the team are to reaching a deal.

I have no idea,” Samuel said. “I talk to him every day, but business is business, he handles his end, they handle theirs, so that’s nothing for me to speak on, that’s for them to handle their business.”

It’s hard to believe the 49ers won’t eventually get a deal done with Williams, who is among the NFL’s best offensive linemen. But no one seems to have any idea when that deal will get done.