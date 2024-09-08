DeeJay Dallas scores first touchdown on dynamic kickoff

Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas scored the first touchdown on the dynamic kickoff.

He went 96 yards to the end zone, running through two attempted tackles at the 40 and then diving into the end zone ahead of kicker Tyler Bass.

It was a miscue by Buffalo to kick the ball deep, with the Bills holding a 31-20 lead with 8:44 remaining. The Cardinals converted the two-point conversion on a James Conner run, cutting the lead to 31-28.

Josh Allen has the Bills in the lead, going 16-of-20 for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman has four receptions for 51 yards.