Defensive player of the year Patrick Surtain’s “main goal” for 2025 is a Super Bowl win

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain was the league’s best defensive player last season. The NFL honored him with the defensive player of the year award, and PFF recently dubbed Surtain “the most valuable non-QB in football.”

So, how does Surtain top what he did last season?

He has an idea, he told reporters at his camp Saturday.

“There’s always something out there to do better,” Surtain said, via video from Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos. “I mean, why not get another one? Why not get more All-Pros further on into my career, but I think the main goal is to win a Super Bowl. At the end of the day, that’s what I play the game for is to win, so I think that’s the angle for me.”

The Broncos upgraded on defense in free agency after ranking seventh in yards and third in points on defense last season. They signed two former 49ers defenders, safety Talanoa Hufanga and inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and drafted cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick.

Greenlaw and Hufanga have played in a Super Bowl, so they know what it takes to get there.

“We added some key additions obviously in those guys,” Surtain said. “They’re going to come in and bring that winning atmosphere. They’ve been at Super Bowls. They know how to win at a high level. So, adding that to our team will only make our team greater.”