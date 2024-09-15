DeForest Buckner carted off for Colts

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has left today’s game in Green Bay with a leg injury.

Buckner initially tried to limp off the field, but fell and grabbed his left leg. He was eventually helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Buckner missed practice all week with a back injury but was able to go today.

The 30-year-old Buckner has been an excellent player throughout his career and has missed only two games with injuries. The Colts will cross their fingers that this injury proves not to be serious.