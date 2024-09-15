 Skip navigation
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
DeForest Buckner carted off for Colts

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:05 PM

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has left today’s game in Green Bay with a leg injury.

Buckner initially tried to limp off the field, but fell and grabbed his left leg. He was eventually helped onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Buckner missed practice all week with a back injury but was able to go today.

The 30-year-old Buckner has been an excellent player throughout his career and has missed only two games with injuries. The Colts will cross their fingers that this injury proves not to be serious.