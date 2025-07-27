Deion Sanders and his medical team will hold a press conference on Monday

For Hall of Fame defensive back and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, questions have swirled about his health for several weeks.

Answers apparently are coming on Monday.

Via Chantz Martin of FoxNews.com, Sanderswill conduct a press conference on Monday. Officially, the event is expected to “provide general and team updates.”

Per the announcement, as posted by Chris Vannini of TheAthletic.com, Sanders will be joined by “his medical team.”

Sanders’s involvement in spring and summer camps was limited by an unspecified health issue. He participated in the Big 12 Media Days earlier this month.

“I’m already back,” Sanders said on July 9. “I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that.”

On July 20, Sanders said this in a video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr.: “You know I’m still going through something. . . . I ain’t all the way recovered.”

Since then, Deion visited Tampa Bay training camp, where his son Shilo is trying to make the team.

Some clarity could be coming. Don’t be shocked if something leaks before the press conference starts. Whatever it may be, we wish Deion the best.