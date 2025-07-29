Deion Sanders, Depend have a new partnership

Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders entered a new phase of his public existence on Monday, with the disclosure that he has fought, and beaten, bladder cancer.

The procedure has significantly impacted his urinary function, prompting him to say during the press conference, “I depend on Depend.”

Depend now depends on Deion, too. Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Depend confirmed a partnership with Sanders.

“Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust — this includes Coach,” the company said in a statement. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world which makes us proud to partner with, and support, him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend.”

Yes it will. Deion’s transparency contributes to society in three ways. One, he urged people to get checked out for health problems. Two, he attacked the stigma associated with bladder control issues. Three, he will inspire and motivate cancer patients to fight through the worst the disease entails.

After Colorado announced that a press conference would be happening on Monday, some speculated that Deion would be stepping down. In reality, Deion is stepping up — and he will help tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands by doing so.

Ultimately, his health journey could become the most impactful and significant thing he has ever done in a long and illustrious career.

Kudos to Coach Prime for recognizing the opportunity this moment in his life presents, and for seizing it.