Deion Sanders disputes having list of six acceptable teams for Shedeur and Travis Hunter

Several weeks ago, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he knows where he wants his son, Shedeur, and teammate Travis Hunter to play in the NFL. Deion also said there are specific places he doesn’t want them to go.

Today, Sanders was asked about it by Romi Bean of CBS Colorado.

The clip starts with Bean asking this question: “Everybody’s saying, right, you’re only letting Shedeur and Travis go to only six teams. Is this true? Can we get some insight?”

Responded Deion: “Who said that and did you see me say that? . . . The thing about a lie, a lie is so fast. It can outrun the truth any day. That’s a bold-faced lie. That’s a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six G.M.'s that are friends. You gotta understand I played fourteen and I worked another seventeen I believe in the NFL, NFL Network and . . . CBS. I know a lot of people. Come on. So I would never do that. Before I would disclose — if I was that stupid, I wouldn’t disclose the teams I would want them to play for, I would disclose the several that I wouldn’t.”

Here’s the clip from last month.

“I know where I want them to go,” Deion said. “So, it’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. , , , It’s going to be an Eli.”

Before that, Deion said he doesn’t want Shedeur to play in a cold-weather city.

While the list might not be six, he said “I know where I want them to go.” He also said that in “certain cities” it “ain’t gonna happen.”

Whatever the number of places he’ll approve, the fact remains that he’s planning a power play, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Eli Manning in 2004 and, before that, John Elway in 1983.

And to that we say, “It’s about time someone else does it.”