Deion Sanders gets five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado

After two years with Colorado, head football coach Deion Sanders has landed five years of significant financial security.

Via Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, the school has announced a new five-year, $54 million deal with Sanders.

The $10.8 million-per-year agreement makes Coach Prime one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

He’ll make $10 million in 2025, $10 million in 2026, $11 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028, and $12 million in 2029.

Sanders had $18.3 million left on his original five-year, $29.5 million contract. (Under the NFL’s flawed — at times — new-money analysis, the contract has a new-money average of $17.85 million per year.)

The all-important buyout language looks like this: $12 million before December 31, 2025; $10 million before December 31, 2026, $6 million before December 31, 2027, $4 million before December 31, 2028, and $3 million before December 31, 2029.

Those numbers won’t keep an NFL owner who really wants Deion from writing the check. Especially since the check gets a lot smaller, quickly.

Sanders told PFT Live during Super Bowl week that he would only leave Colorado for the NFL if he were coaching his son, Shedeur.