Deion Sanders: I won’t coach in the NFL because I have too many old-school attributes

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has quickly become a coaching star in the college ranks. But he says he’ll never coach in the NFL.

Sanders says that his my-way-or-the-highway approach works better on college kids than it would work on millionaire grown men.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Although Sanders did serve as an assistant coach for the high school team his sons played on, he also said he’ll never be an assistant coach.

“I’m not an assistant coach. That is not me,” Sanders said. “I am a head coach.”

Sanders is preparing for his first season coaching Colorado while dealing with serious health concerns , and there’s a great deal of attention on the Colorado program after Sanders had tremendous success coaching Jackson State.