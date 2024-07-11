Deion Sanders: Protecting QB Shedeur Sanders is the No. 1 priority for Colorado

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been discussed as a potential first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. His father and coach, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, says keeping Shedeur upright is the top priority for his team.

“We got to protect that quarterback,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “That’s No. 1.”

Sanders took 52 sacks last year, the most of any quarterback in major college football, but Sanders said it was easy to recruit a much better offensive line this offseason because young players know that if they go to Colorado, they’re going to get plenty of attention from fans and from NFL scouts.

“What makes it easy to connect with offensive line? Having the best darn quarterback in college football,” Sanders said. “Who don’t want to come and block for the best quarterback in college football? You got to be a fool if you say, ‘I don’t want to be seen.’ The television numbers are crazy. They’re on every darn week. So, I get exposure and I think 32 NFL scouts are going to be at every practice seeing these two guys [Shedeur and Travis Hunter] practice. So, ‘I get to be seen.’ That’s an easy -- and it’s not a sale. That’s common sense for any lineman to want to be a part of.”

Sanders said there’s plenty of NFL talent on his roster.

“We have two guys that are positioned to go in the top five in the draft [Sanders and Hunter], but I think we’re going to have two more that’s going to sneak in that first round. Let me give you [pass rusher] B.J. Green. I’m not going to tell you the fourth,” Sanders said.

What Sanders really needs is talent on the offensive line — and for his son to get better at avoiding sacks than he was last year.