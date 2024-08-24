Deion Sanders shuts out Denver Post columnist

Coach Prime can’t take the heat.

The University of Colorado has informed the Denver Post that coach Deion Sanders will no longer answer questions from columnist Sean Keeler. Colorado attributed the decision to “a series of sustained, personal attacks” in Keeler’s coverage of the program.

Pressed for evidence to support the conclusion, a staff member in the Colorado sports information office said the Keeler has used phrases such as

“false prophet,” “Deposition Deion,” “Planet Prime,” “Bruce Lee of B.S.,” “the Deion Kool-Aid” and “circus” in reference to Sanders and the program.

The fact that Colorado felt compelled to issue a statement to the Post is a surprise. Deion already froze Keeler out during a recent press conference, along with others from media outlets he has deemed to not be sufficiently compliant.

It really is a bunch of crap. Deion doesn’t want to be scrutinized, by anyone. He thinks the media covering the team should support the program, too. Without expressing any criticism or asking any tough questions. Even when criticism or tough questions are required.

It dates back to his time at Jackson State. Deion has tried to build a personality cult, not a football program.

Hopefully, the Post will fight back. Colorado is a public university. It should not be able to shut out major publications, including the biggest newspaper in the state.

If the Post doesn’t loudly challenge the decision, Deion and the Buffaloes eventually will be covered by a group of sycophants who would far sooner tee him up for an AFLAC pitch than dare to inquire about a clock-management error.

Deion is one of the greatest football players of all time, but this is pathetic. And even if the powers-that-be at Colorado are taking Deion’s side on this for now, it puts even more pressure on him to win more games than he loses, sooner than later.