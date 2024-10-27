 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Deion Sanders takes Colorado to bowl eligibility for first time in eight years

  
Published October 27, 2024 09:46 AM

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not all that hard to become bowl eligible in today’s NCAA. Win six of 12 games.

Colorado hadn’t done it since 2016, however. And after a 3-0 start in his first season melted into a 1-8 conference record, it looks like Deion Sanders’s second season in Boulder wouldn’t end up much better.

A narrow win over North Dakota St. and a 28-10 loss to Nebraska seemed to suggest it would go that way. But then came the wins. Five out of six games. And after beating Cincinnati on Saturday night, the Buffaloes are 6-2 — and bowl eligible.

They’ve got four more games to play, and they’re very much alive for a berth in the Big 12 Championship.

While the handling of the media before the season started was unfortunate, Deion has improved on the fly. Beyond the built-in charisma that oozes from any program he coaches, winning will make him attractive to a higher level of program.

At some point. If he wants to do it.