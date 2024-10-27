Deion Sanders takes Colorado to bowl eligibility for first time in eight years

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not all that hard to become bowl eligible in today’s NCAA. Win six of 12 games.

Colorado hadn’t done it since 2016, however. And after a 3-0 start in his first season melted into a 1-8 conference record, it looks like Deion Sanders’s second season in Boulder wouldn’t end up much better.

A narrow win over North Dakota St. and a 28-10 loss to Nebraska seemed to suggest it would go that way. But then came the wins. Five out of six games. And after beating Cincinnati on Saturday night, the Buffaloes are 6-2 — and bowl eligible.

They’ve got four more games to play, and they’re very much alive for a berth in the Big 12 Championship.

While the handling of the media before the season started was unfortunate, Deion has improved on the fly. Beyond the built-in charisma that oozes from any program he coaches, winning will make him attractive to a higher level of program.

At some point. If he wants to do it.