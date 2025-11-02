Deion Sanders won’t let players talk to press, says, “Come at me” after 52-17 loss

After Colorado lost its second consecutive blowout on Saturday night, head coach Deion Sanders refused to allow media access to players or assistant coaches and said all the criticism he knows is coming his team’s way should be directed at him.

“No one will be available tonight,” Sanders told reporters at his postgame press conference. “It’s on me. Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me. This is me. This has nothing to do with them, it has everything to do with me.”

Colorado lost 52-17 to Arizona a week after losing 53-7 to Utah. The Buffaloes are now 3-6 on the team. Sanders said he doesn’t know what is going wrong.

“I have no idea. If I knew, I wouldn’t have allowed it to happen. It’s on me,” Sanders said.

But when Sanders was asked whether he has any doubts about his ability to turn things around, Sanders insisted that he doesn’t.

“I never doubt me,” Sanders said. “I don’t doubt me. Let’s get that straight. I don’t doubt me. So, next question. The confidence level of me doing this job, I’m built for this. I don’t doubt me.”