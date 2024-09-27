DeMarcus Lawrence questionable to return with foot injury

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was injured on the Giants first drive of the second half.

He was examined on the bench before heading to the X-ray room with a foot injury. He is questionable to return.

Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau was injured later in the drive, with 9:39 remaining in the third quarter.

The Giants marched down the field, going 77 yards on 11 plays, but they still haven’t gotten into the end zone. Greg Joseph kicked a red zone field goal, a 22-yarder, to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-12.

The Cowboys benched cornerback Andrew Booth for practice squad player Amani Oruwariye, but the Giants still had no problems moving the ball until reaching the red zone.

Daniel Jones is 19-of-22 for 217 yards, with rookie Malik Nabers catching six for 74 yards.

The Cowboys, though, answered with a field goal as Brandon Aubrey kicked a 60-yarder. Dallas leads 17-12.