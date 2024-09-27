 Skip navigation
Demario Davis ruled out due to injury for first time in career

  
Published September 27, 2024 03:29 PM

Saints linebacker Demario Davis is in his 13th NFL season, but he’s still experiencing some things for the first time.

This week’s addition to the list is missing a game due to injury. Davis missed one game in 2021 due to the league’s COVID protocols, but he was ruled out for an injury for the first time on Friday.

Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing this week. He had 18 tackles and a pass defensed in the first three weeks of the season.

Allen also said that right guard Cesar Ruiz will miss the game against the Falcons. Ruiz left last Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

The Saints also lost center Erik McCoy to a groin injury in that game and he’s now on injured reserve, so the team will have to shuffle some pieces around on the interior of the line.