DeMeco Ryans calls Stefon Diggs’ knee injury “unfortunate” but doesn’t offer details on severity

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs went down with a non-contact right knee injury in the third quarter Sunday. He did not return.

Coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t elaborate on the injury postgame, which in and off itself isn’t good news. Diggs will undergo further medical testing Monday.

“It’s unfortunate to see Stef go down there,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s still being evaluated for a knee. We’ll find out further information as the week goes on.”

Diggs immediately grabbed his right knee after falling to the ground with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and headed to the X-ray room.

“Prayers go out to Stef. I hope he’s OK,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “I don’t know what’s going on yet, but I’m praying for him and hoping that he starts to feel better.”

Diggs, whom the Texans acquired in an offseason trade with the Bills, caught five passes for 81 yards. His 47 receptions this season leads the team with Nico Collins still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Texans have Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III behind Collins and Diggs.