DeMeco Ryans denies the Texans’ offensive line room had become toxic

The Texans allowed 54 sacks in the regular season and another 11 in two playoff games. It was at least part of the reason for C.J. Stroud’s regression in his second season.

So, the Texans raised eyebrows this offseason when they traded their best offensive lineman, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, to the Commanders.

Albert Breer of The MMQB cited a “borderline toxic” Texans’ offensive line room for the team’s changes that also included trading Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason.

On Monday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans denied the room had become toxic.

“I think our guys in that room, they competed; they battled,” Ryans said Monday, via video from Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “It didn’t always go how we wanted it to go, but there was nothing toxic in the room. Those guys showed up to work every day. Those guys were a tight group. They went out to dinners throughout the weeks. I don’t know where that report came from, but it’s very incorrect. There’s nothing in our building. That’s nothing I stand for. As a head coach of the team, we bring in the right people. We bring in good guys, and all those guys are great guys.”

The Texans signed Cam Robinson in free agency to replace Tunsil, who they got four draft picks for, including a third-rounder in 2025.

“Trading Laremy is really tough. There’s nothing easy about that, because Laremy is such a great player,” Ryans said. “You put the tape on on Sunday, he’s arguably one of the best one-on-one pass protectors in the NFL, so it’s hard to lose a player of his caliber. But also at the same time, it was a trade we felt was beneficial to both parties. We were able to get quality draft picks out of the trade and send Laremy to a really good team as well. So, I think we both benefited from the trade, but it’s going to be hard to replace him.”