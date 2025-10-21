DeMeco Ryans has no plans to change his offensive coordinator

Though the Texans offense is a mess, head coach DeMeco Ryans isn’t pointing fingers at anyone but himself.

Ryans said Tuesday, a day after a 27-19 loss to the Seahawks, that he has no plans to change offensive coordinators.

“We’re pressing forward with everybody that we have,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “We’re collectively all in this together.”

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik lost his job after last season when the Texans averaged 21.9 points and 320 yards per game. They are worse this season under Nick Caley, averaging 21.2 points and 304 yards per game.

The Texans currently rank 23rd in yards and 21st in points.

“It all starts with me,” Ryans said. “So, you guys want to point the finger at somebody, put it on me. That’s my job, and ultimately, it’s my job to get it fixed. So that’s how it’ll be, but we’re rolling on what we have, and we got to just all do better. Got to coach you better. We got to play better. We got to execute better on game day. And look, as bad as it seems, I tell the guys at the end of the day, we’re still one possession from getting that game.”