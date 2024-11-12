DeMeco Ryans: No setback for Nico Collins, game-time decision to sit him Sunday night

The Texans activated wide receiver Nico Collins from injured reserve last Saturday, but he wound up being on the inactive list for their loss to the Lions on Sunday night.

It was a surprise that the team went ahead with activating Collins, who had missed four games with a hamstring injury, without playing him. He could have remained on injured reserve and practiced with the team for another two weeks before nearing the end of the window to bring him back to the 53-man roster.

On Tuesday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about the decision to keep Collins on the bench. He said, via multiple reporters, that Collins did not suffer a setback with his injury and the team simply made a game-time decision to leave him in street clothes.

Ryans said Collins will practice this week, so his return to game action could come against the Cowboys in Week 11.