DeMeco Ryans: Offensive reset will help our offensive line

The Texans won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight season, but they still opted to make a significant change to their coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was fired after the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs in January and the team’s consistent struggles in pass protection helped lead to his exit. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley has been joined by a new offensive line coach in Cole Popovich and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that he thinks the new voices will result in more effective play.

“We can continue to improve on the offensive line,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “As everyone knows, we had some miscues there. I think hitting the reset button will allow us to, the guys we have, they played some good ball, it wasn’t all bad, but, collectively, I think we can do a better job just by everybody being on the same page, hearing one voice of how we’re communicating to the offensive line and I think that will help the guys we have.”

There could be personnel changes as well, but the Texans’ offseason coaching moves suggest they think that the scheme played a heavy role in the lack of offensive growth in 2024.