Dennis Allen: Coaching changes aren’t the right answer, particularly four games in

The Saints’ offense had another lackluster performance in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

New Orleans finished with just 197 total yards and 16 first downs in the 26-9 loss. The offense also committed three turnovers.

After his first game back from a three-game suspension, star running back Alvin Kamara said it’s time for some “tough conversations” about what’s going wrong offensively.

On Monday, head coach Dennis Allen said he’s not looking to make changes to his staff.

“No we won’t make any coaching changes,” Allen said, via Mike Triplett of NewOrelans.football. “I’ve never seen that to be the right answer, particularly when we’re four games into the season. And yet, we have to be better. I understand everyone’s frustration because everyone in the building feels it.”

Even with quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints have yet to score more than 20 points in a game. He’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 763 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The Saints will have to get something going offensively soon under coordinator Pete Carmichael or the calls for potential changes will only grow louder.