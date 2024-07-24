 Skip navigation
Dennis Allen: Nothing off table for Ryan Ramczyk beyond this season

  
Published July 24, 2024 08:10 AM

The Saints put an end to right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s 2024 season last week, but head coach Dennis Allen isn’t ruling anything out for 2025.

Ramcyzk has been dealing with knee injuries for an extended period of time and that led to chatter about retirement this offseason. That feeling only grew when the Saints put him on the season-ending version of the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, but Allen said on Tuesday that no decisions have been made beyond that one.

“We’re going to leave all options open,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “I don’t think anything past this season is off the table.”

Ramcyzk has started all 108 regular season and playoff games he’s played since the Saints drafted him in the first round in 2017. The Saints will move forward in 2024 with Trevor Penning and first-round pick Taliese Fuaga at tackle.